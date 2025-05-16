Left Menu

First Mexican National Indicted in US for Supporting Terrorist-Designated Cartel

Maria Del Rosario Navarro-Sanchez, 39, has become the first Mexican national indicted in the US for allegedly providing support to a cartel classified as a foreign terrorist organization. She is charged with conspiracy to supply grenades to the powerful CJNG cartel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 23:46 IST
First Mexican National Indicted in US for Supporting Terrorist-Designated Cartel

In a landmark case, a 39-year-old Mexican woman has been indicted in the United States on charges of supplying material support to a cartel designated as a foreign terrorist organization. The announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice follows revelations made in Texas court documents on Friday.

Authorities have identified the accused as Maria Del Rosario Navarro-Sanchez. She is alleged to have collaborated with others to supply grenades to the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG). The CJNG is recognized as one of Mexico's most powerful cartels and was recently classified as a terrorist organization by the U.S., along with several other groups across Latin America.

This case is noteworthy as it marks the first time a Mexican national has faced an indictment in the U.S. for aiding an organization marked as a foreign terrorist entity. The charges underscore ongoing concerns regarding organized crime and foreign influence across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025