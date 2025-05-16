First Mexican National Indicted in US for Supporting Terrorist-Designated Cartel

In a landmark case, a 39-year-old Mexican woman has been indicted in the United States on charges of supplying material support to a cartel designated as a foreign terrorist organization. The announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice follows revelations made in Texas court documents on Friday.

Authorities have identified the accused as Maria Del Rosario Navarro-Sanchez. She is alleged to have collaborated with others to supply grenades to the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG). The CJNG is recognized as one of Mexico's most powerful cartels and was recently classified as a terrorist organization by the U.S., along with several other groups across Latin America.

This case is noteworthy as it marks the first time a Mexican national has faced an indictment in the U.S. for aiding an organization marked as a foreign terrorist entity. The charges underscore ongoing concerns regarding organized crime and foreign influence across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)