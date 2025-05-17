Supreme Court Cases Spotlight Trump's Controversial Policies

The U.S. Supreme Court is playing a pivotal role in deciding key cases emanating from executive orders signed by President Trump since his return to office in January. These cases cover a wide array of issues including deportations, the transgender military ban, and restrictions on birthright citizenship.

Among the prominent cases, the transgender military ban has caught national attention. The court allowed the ban's implementation, letting the military discharge current transgender troops and reject new recruits, pending ongoing legal challenges. This decision raised constitutional concerns regarding equal protection.

Other significant cases involve Trump's efforts to restrict birthright citizenship and the revocation of protected status for certain migrants. The court's decisions will shape the legal landscape around these issues, signaling major policy shifts and setting precedents for future legal interpretations.

(With inputs from agencies.)