UN's Call to Prevent Genocide in Gaza Sparks Backlash from Israel
Israel criticized the UN aid chief for suggesting genocide prevention in Gaza, following aid blockade. The UN's Tom Fletcher urged the Security Council to ensure humanitarian law is respected. Israel's envoy Danny Danon accused Fletcher of lacking neutrality and making unfounded genocide claims.
Israel has reacted strongly against the United Nations aid chief, who addressed the U.N. Security Council on the looming humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The UN's call for action to prevent genocide in the enclave, following a long-standing aid blockade, has drawn intense criticism.
During his briefing, UN aide Tom Fletcher urged the council to act decisively to uphold international humanitarian law. This statement was met with a sharp rebuke from Israel's UN Ambassador, Danny Danon, who accused Fletcher of politically weaponizing the term genocide.
The backdrop of this diplomatic row is a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, triggered by sustained conflict and an ongoing Israeli military campaign. Meanwhile, a global hunger monitor has warned of imminent starvation for half a million people in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
