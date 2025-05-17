Left Menu

Supreme Court Rebukes Trump's Venezuelan Deportation Plan

The U.S. Supreme Court has maintained its block on President Trump's deportation of Venezuelan migrants, criticizing the administration's lack of due process. The court's decision rebukes Trump's use of wartime authority for deportations, citing constitutional concerns. Conservative justices dissented, while the administration seeks alternative legal avenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 03:20 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld its decision to block President Donald Trump's move to deport Venezuelan migrants under a law from 1798. The court found his administration's process lacking in legal adequacy, siding with an ACLU plea to halt immediate deportations for now.

This decision marks a significant setback to Trump's immigration policies since his return to the presidency. ACLU attorneys argued that the administration failed to give immigrants sufficient notice or a chance to challenge their deportations, which the court agreed was a violation of due process.

Conservative justices dissented, questioning the court's interference and the legality of collective relief for detainees. The Supreme Court has directed the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to outline procedures that meet constitutional standards, while the administration continues to explore other legal routes for deportation.

