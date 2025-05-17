Court Upholds Migrant Protection Against Swift Deportations

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a judge's injunction against the Trump administration, blocking the swift deportation of migrants to countries other than their own, such as Libya and El Salvador, without assessing potential risks to their safety.

The U.S. Department of Justice argued against the injunction, claiming it hindered thousands of deportation orders and affected President Trump's negotiation capabilities. However, the injunction remains in place, protecting migrants from potential persecution or harm.

Trina Realmuto from the National Immigration Litigation Alliance emphasized the importance of these protections, citing attempts to deport individuals to Libya. The ruling underscores the need for due process and highlights ongoing legal challenges in immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)