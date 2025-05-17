Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake
Protests in Panama have persisted for three weeks against decisions by President José Raúl Mulino concerning pension reforms, a U.S. security agreement, and a reservoir project tied to the Panama Canal. Demonstrators claim these actions threaten Panama's sovereignty and future well-being.
The protests in Panama have now stretched into their third week, drawing widespread attention to the actions taken by President José Raúl Mulino.
Critics are outspoken against a newly implemented law that reshapes the nation's pension system, alleging it places undue burdens on retirees.
Additionally, a security memorandum with the United States and plans for a reservoir on the Indio River have sparked concerns over national sovereignty and environmental impact.
