Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Protests in Panama have persisted for three weeks against decisions by President José Raúl Mulino concerning pension reforms, a U.S. security agreement, and a reservoir project tied to the Panama Canal. Demonstrators claim these actions threaten Panama's sovereignty and future well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panamacity | Updated: 17-05-2025 06:04 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 06:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The protests in Panama have now stretched into their third week, drawing widespread attention to the actions taken by President José Raúl Mulino.

Critics are outspoken against a newly implemented law that reshapes the nation's pension system, alleging it places undue burdens on retirees.

Additionally, a security memorandum with the United States and plans for a reservoir on the Indio River have sparked concerns over national sovereignty and environmental impact.

