Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

The protests in Panama have now stretched into their third week, drawing widespread attention to the actions taken by President José Raúl Mulino.

Critics are outspoken against a newly implemented law that reshapes the nation's pension system, alleging it places undue burdens on retirees.

Additionally, a security memorandum with the United States and plans for a reservoir on the Indio River have sparked concerns over national sovereignty and environmental impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)