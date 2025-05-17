Left Menu

Tragedy in Jhabua: Fatal Medicine Mix-Up

A woman in Madhya Pradesh died after consuming a sulphas tablet instead of a painkiller for toothache. The medical store owner has been arrested, and investigations are ongoing to determine why the tablet was sold. The store is sealed and the Drug Control Department is involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhabua | Updated: 17-05-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 12:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 32-year-old woman lost her life after ingesting a sulphas tablet mistaking it for a painkiller for her toothache. The victim, Rekha, a resident of Dharampuri village, succumbed to the toxic effects of the tablet after purchasing it from a store near Thandla gate in Jhabua district.

Local police, led by Superintendent Padma Vilochan Shukla, confirmed the arrest of the store owner, Lokendra Babel, under the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Preliminary post-mortem reports verified that Rekha's death was caused by the sulphas tablet, prompting authorities to pursue further investigations.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the salesperson responsible for handing over the deadly tablet. The store has been sealed, and the Drug Control Department is actively looking into the matter to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

