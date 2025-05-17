Tensions Flare Again in Dakshina Kannada After Youth Stabbed

Mangaluru, Karnataka: A young man named Hameed was wounded in a stabbing incident late Friday night in the Dakshina Kannada district, police revealed on Saturday.

Hameed, a local painter, was attacked near the Akkarangaadi bus stop by a group of four men. Early investigations suggest the group was led by Harris, with personal vendettas suspected as the motive. Hameed was swiftly taken to a nearby private hospital to treat serious injuries to his hand.

The stabbing has caused unrest in the district, which had just regained stability following the previous murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty. Authorities have filed a case and are currently examining the events surrounding the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)