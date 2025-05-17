Left Menu

Tensions Flare Again in Dakshina Kannada After Youth Stabbed

A youth named Hameed was stabbed by four men in Dakshina Kannada, believed to be motivated by personal enmity. The incident has disrupted the peace in the area, which recently returned to normalcy. The attack occurred near Panemangalore, and a police investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:23 IST
Hameed
Mangaluru, Karnataka: A young man named Hameed was wounded in a stabbing incident late Friday night in the Dakshina Kannada district, police revealed on Saturday.

Hameed, a local painter, was attacked near the Akkarangaadi bus stop by a group of four men. Early investigations suggest the group was led by Harris, with personal vendettas suspected as the motive. Hameed was swiftly taken to a nearby private hospital to treat serious injuries to his hand.

The stabbing has caused unrest in the district, which had just regained stability following the previous murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty. Authorities have filed a case and are currently examining the events surrounding the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

