Nagaland CM Calls for High Court Independence and Legal Inclusivity

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized the need for a balanced legal system that encompasses both customary and formal law, advocating for a separate high court. He pointed to the financial challenges in achieving this goal, despite appeals for central support, and highlighted the importance of justice for rural communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:59 IST
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has called for a balanced and inclusive legal system that supports all societal sectors, especially rural and marginalized communities. This announcement came during a tree plantation event organized by the High Court Bar Association at Kohima's new high court complex in Meriema.

Rio stressed the coexistence of customary law with formal legal frameworks, highlighting its protection under Article 371(A) of the Constitution. He warned that without a broader approach, many rural inhabitants might be deterred from pursuing legal processes, risking the loss of their rights. He equated true justice with peace and harmony while cautioning against the divisiveness of injustice.

Despite ongoing struggles to secure central funding and establish a separate high court, Nagaland has developed significant infrastructure with limited state resources. Rio reveled that over Rs 214 crore has already been invested, with an additional Rs 300 crore needed. Despite efforts, no grant from the Centre has been received, yet the legal community is urged to maintain high standards of justice.

