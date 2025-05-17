Left Menu

Corruption Unveiled: ED Official Under Investigation

A senior officer of the Enforcement Directorate in Kochi faces serious allegations in a corruption case involving a Rs two crore bribe. The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has booked the official, while three others, including a chartered accountant, have already been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A senior officer within the Kochi unit of the Enforcement Directorate has been implicated in a corruption case by the Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. The officer is facing charges as the main accused following allegations from a businessman about a Rs two crore bribe.

According to VACB sources and a remand report submitted in court, the officer, along with three other individuals including a chartered accountant, were allegedly involved in a scheme to extract bribes in exchange for not implicating the businessman in an ED case.

While three of the accused have already been arrested, the named ED official remains at large. Officials from the VACB indicate that a detailed investigation is currently underway to ascertain further details and evidence related to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

