Bureaucratic Tensions: Himachal Ministers Clash Over Officers from Other States

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet members are divided over the role of IAS and IPS officers hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. While Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh defends them, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh accuses them of financial misconduct. The issue has sparked debates about state loyalty and officer performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:17 IST
Bureaucratic Tensions: Himachal Ministers Clash Over Officers from Other States
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet is witnessing a heated debate over the functioning of IAS and IPS officers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The divide surfaced when Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh defended these officers amid allegations of disloyalty from some state ministers.

Accusations have been made by PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who claims that these non-local officers are guilty of unfairly distributing public funds meant for road and infrastructure projects. Vikramaditya insists that such behavior undermines the state's integrity and promised to confront these issues before the appropriate authorities.

The disagreement indicates a deeper rift within the government, touching on concerns of fairness, accountability, and governance. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and opposition figures have also weighed in, highlighting a broader, bipartisan concern over bureaucratic actions in Himachal Pradesh.

