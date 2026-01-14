The political landscape of Ukraine is once again under scrutiny as former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko faces allegations of bribery. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has accused an unnamed opposition party leader of participating in a vote-buying scheme, widely believed to involve Tymoshenko.

The accusations suggest a systemic bribery operation, with lawmakers allegedly receiving payment instructions in exchange for votes. NABU's investigations follow earlier actions that last year uncovered a $100 million kickback scheme involving energy sectors, marking a broader anti-graft effort in Ukraine's quest for EU membership.

Tymoshenko, once a prominent figure in Ukrainian politics, has denied the allegations and vowed to clear her name. Her influence has waned in recent years, but this latest probe underscores the ongoing battle against corruption within the country.