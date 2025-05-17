Tragedy Strikes: Woman Killed in Muzaffarnagar

A tragic incident occurred in Kadipur village of Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, where a 60-year-old woman was fatally attacked by her neighbor with a spade, law enforcement officials reported on Saturday.

The attacker, identified as Sushil Kumar, has been apprehended, and authorities are in the process of registering a case against him. According to Circle Officer Ravishankar, an argument erupted between the woman and Kumar over an unspecified matter, leading to the violent incident that resulted in her immediate death.

The victim's body has been dispatched for postmortem examination as the police continue their investigation into the matter. Further details remain under scrutiny as the incident unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)