Tragedy Strikes: Woman Killed in Muzaffarnagar
In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, a 60-year-old woman was tragically hacked to death by her neighbor, Sushil Kumar, following a confrontation over unspecified issues. Kumar has been arrested, and authorities have initiated a case against him while further investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident occurred in Kadipur village of Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, where a 60-year-old woman was fatally attacked by her neighbor with a spade, law enforcement officials reported on Saturday.
The attacker, identified as Sushil Kumar, has been apprehended, and authorities are in the process of registering a case against him. According to Circle Officer Ravishankar, an argument erupted between the woman and Kumar over an unspecified matter, leading to the violent incident that resulted in her immediate death.
The victim's body has been dispatched for postmortem examination as the police continue their investigation into the matter. Further details remain under scrutiny as the incident unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
