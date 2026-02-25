Delhi Couple Held for Racial Slurs Against Northeast Neighbors

A Delhi couple, Ruby and Harsh Jain, have been apprehended by police after allegedly making racial slurs against their neighbors from the Northeast in Malviya Nagar. The police confirmed their arrest following an investigation based on an FIR filed at Malviya Nagar Police Station.

The altercation began on February 20 over repair work disputes, during which Ruby Jain is said to have directed abusive remarks at three women from Arunachal Pradesh. The FIR was initially filed under sections related to criminal intimidation and insult to women's modesty.

Delhi Police have now added charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The investigation, led by an ACP-rank officer, is under senior officials' supervision. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condemned the incident, assuring the public of strict actions against such discrimination.