Left Menu

Delhi Couple Held for Racial Slurs Against Northeast Neighbors

A Delhi couple, Ruby and Harsh Jain, were arrested for allegedly making racial slurs against their Northeast Indian neighbors in Malviya Nagar. The case, involving derogatory remarks during a dispute, now includes charges under the SC-ST Act. Delhi's CM condemned the act, pledging strict legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 13:31 IST
Delhi Couple Held for Racial Slurs Against Northeast Neighbors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi couple, Ruby and Harsh Jain, have been apprehended by police after allegedly making racial slurs against their neighbors from the Northeast in Malviya Nagar. The police confirmed their arrest following an investigation based on an FIR filed at Malviya Nagar Police Station.

The altercation began on February 20 over repair work disputes, during which Ruby Jain is said to have directed abusive remarks at three women from Arunachal Pradesh. The FIR was initially filed under sections related to criminal intimidation and insult to women's modesty.

Delhi Police have now added charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The investigation, led by an ACP-rank officer, is under senior officials' supervision. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condemned the incident, assuring the public of strict actions against such discrimination.

TRENDING

1
Heathrow Airport's Expansion: A Major Step Forward

Heathrow Airport's Expansion: A Major Step Forward

 United Kingdom
2
Eviction Drive Targets Odisha Leader's Farmhouse over Land Dispute

Eviction Drive Targets Odisha Leader's Farmhouse over Land Dispute

 India
3
Rajasthan's Rising Heat: Barmer Tops at 36.3°C

Rajasthan's Rising Heat: Barmer Tops at 36.3°C

 India
4
Name-Change Politics: A Tale of Regions and Recognition

Name-Change Politics: A Tale of Regions and Recognition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026