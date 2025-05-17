High-Profile Security Case: Iranian Men Accused in UK

In a landmark case, three Iranian men were charged in London under the National Security Act, accused of aiding foreign intelligence linked to Iran. This follows an extensive counter-terrorism investigation by British authorities.

The case has heightened focus on suspected Iran-backed activities in the UK. Interior Minister Yvette Cooper vowed Britain's commitment to addressing these threats and stated, "Iran must be held to account for its actions."

This development comes after eight men, including seven Iranians, were arrested earlier, indicating one of the largest investigations of its kind. The men will appear for a preliminary hearing on June 6, amid calls to strengthen national security powers.

