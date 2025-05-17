Himachal Pradesh Shines in Justice Delivery

The Himachal Pradesh Department of Prisons & Correctional Services has secured the second position among small states for delivering justice, as per the India Justice Report (IJR) 2025. This achievement highlights the department's commitment to enhancing prison management through improved staffing, infrastructure, and rehabilitation efforts.

Director General Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha praised the department's performance, particularly in the prisons category, emphasizing the state's systematic approach to prison administration. Himachal Pradesh's methods include better staff-to-inmate ratios, lower occupancy rates than the national average, and an emphasis on inmate welfare.

The report commends the state's continued progress, especially post-Covid, as many regions faced hurdles in justice reforms. Key accomplishments include significant improvements in staffing, focus on healthcare, video conferencing, and legal aid services in prisons.

