Himachal Pradesh Excels in Justice Delivery Among Small States

Himachal Pradesh has secured the second position in justice delivery among Indian states with populations under one crore, as per the India Justice Report 2025. The state excelled in prison management due to staffing, infrastructure improvements, and rehabilitation programs, highlighting its strong approach to justice delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:12 IST
Himachal Pradesh Excels in Justice Delivery Among Small States
Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a frontrunner in the delivery of justice among smaller states according to the India Justice Report 2025. The comprehensive report evaluates the efficiency of states through a detailed, data-driven analysis, focusing on Police, Judiciary, Prisons, and Legal Aid as key sectors.

Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha, highlighted the state's outstanding performance in the prisons category. He praised the state's strong and well-organized prison management, particularly in areas such as staffing and infrastructure improvements, aligning with rehabilitation programs.

The report not only places Himachal Pradesh second in its category for justice delivery but also commends its consistent progress over previous years, noting significant improvements post-Covid. Enhanced staffing ratios, lower prison occupancy, and improved inmate welfare underscore the state's commitment to justice reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

