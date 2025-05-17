Left Menu

Supreme Court Blocks Retrospective Environmental Clearances: A Landmark Decision

The Supreme Court's landmark decision bars the government from granting retrospective environmental clearances, a significant move to protect environmental rights. Experts applaud this outcome but stress the need for vigilance against existing loopholes in environmental laws. Citizens are encouraged to remain proactive in safeguarding their constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:36 IST
Supreme Court Blocks Retrospective Environmental Clearances: A Landmark Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a decisive stance, ruling against the government's ability to grant retrospective environmental clearances, a significant development welcomed by policy experts and environmentalists across the nation.

This landmark judgment came as a response to petitions challenging government memos that allowed projects to bypass necessary environmental scrutiny. The court clarified that projects initiated without prior environmental clearance could not be legitimized retroactively.

Environmental advocates and legal experts emphasize that while the ruling is a step forward, systemic enforcement and vigilance remain crucial to closing loopholes and ensuring environmental laws are not bypassed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025