Supreme Court Blocks Retrospective Environmental Clearances: A Landmark Decision

The Supreme Court has taken a decisive stance, ruling against the government's ability to grant retrospective environmental clearances, a significant development welcomed by policy experts and environmentalists across the nation.

This landmark judgment came as a response to petitions challenging government memos that allowed projects to bypass necessary environmental scrutiny. The court clarified that projects initiated without prior environmental clearance could not be legitimized retroactively.

Environmental advocates and legal experts emphasize that while the ruling is a step forward, systemic enforcement and vigilance remain crucial to closing loopholes and ensuring environmental laws are not bypassed.

(With inputs from agencies.)