Left Menu

Bangladeshi Woman Arrested Amidst Verification Drive in Haridwar

A Bangladeshi woman, Rubina Akhtar, living under a false identity in Haridwar, has been arrested during a crackdown on illegal immigrants. Fake documents, including Aadhaar and PAN cards, were discovered. Alongside her husband and son, she faces charges under the Foreigners Act, as police continue investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:11 IST
Bangladeshi Woman Arrested Amidst Verification Drive in Haridwar
woman
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown on illegal immigrants, authorities in Haridwar have detained a Bangladeshi woman living under a false identity. Official sources confirmed on Saturday that Rubina Akhtar had assumed the name 'Ruby Devi' for several years.

She was living in the Rodi Belwal area and obtained fake Aadhaar and PAN cards, which showed incorrect personal information. Her husband, Santosh Dubey, is believed to have facilitated these forgeries. The couple and Akhtar's teenage son from a previous marriage have been taken into custody, with severe charges under the Foreigners Act pending against them.

This operation also led to the detention of 64 individuals from Assam, residing in nearby slums. Haridwar's SSP, Pramendra Singh Doval, emphasized ongoing efforts to locate the creators of these fraudulent documents. Meanwhile, Akhtar's young daughter will accompany her mother to jail, and her teenage son will be presented to the Juvenile Justice Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025