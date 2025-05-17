Bangladeshi Woman Arrested Amidst Verification Drive in Haridwar

In a major crackdown on illegal immigrants, authorities in Haridwar have detained a Bangladeshi woman living under a false identity. Official sources confirmed on Saturday that Rubina Akhtar had assumed the name 'Ruby Devi' for several years.

She was living in the Rodi Belwal area and obtained fake Aadhaar and PAN cards, which showed incorrect personal information. Her husband, Santosh Dubey, is believed to have facilitated these forgeries. The couple and Akhtar's teenage son from a previous marriage have been taken into custody, with severe charges under the Foreigners Act pending against them.

This operation also led to the detention of 64 individuals from Assam, residing in nearby slums. Haridwar's SSP, Pramendra Singh Doval, emphasized ongoing efforts to locate the creators of these fraudulent documents. Meanwhile, Akhtar's young daughter will accompany her mother to jail, and her teenage son will be presented to the Juvenile Justice Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)