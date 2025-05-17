Left Menu

Clarifying Operation Sindoor: India's Diplomatic Exchange Amidst Controversy

The Ministry of External Affairs refutes claims that India warned Pakistan before launching Operation Sindoor. The controversy follows Rahul Gandhi's allegations of misinformation surrounding India's strikes on Pakistan and PoK terrorist infrastructure, sparking questions about authorization and the operation's timeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs has firmly rejected allegations that India warned Pakistan prior to the launch of Operation Sindoor. These assertions, labeled as an 'utter misrepresentation,' come after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the government regarding this sensitive military action.

Gandhi's claims suggest that India informed Pakistan ahead of the strikes on terrorist setups in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), a move he described as questionable and damaging. In response, the Ministry clarified that any communication with Pakistan occurred in the early phase of the operation, not prior to its start.

Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, targeted nine terror infrastructures in response to the Pahalgam attack. The ensuing days saw significant hostilities, culminating in a cessation agreement on May 10. As the controversy unfolds, Gandhi continues to question the reasoning behind informing Pakistan and the operational outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

