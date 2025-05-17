Allahabad High Court Delivers Interim Order on Jeth Mela Controversy

On Saturday, the Allahabad High Court declined permission for the annual Jeth Mela at Syed Salar Masood Ghazi Dargah in Bahraich, following district administration's concerns over law and order.

Despite being a holiday, a special bench issued an interim order after hearing petitions by Waqf number 19 and others, allowing routine rituals at the Dargah.

The administration cited incidents like Pahalgam attack, Sambhal violence, and issues with the amended Waqf Act behind the decision. The final judgment is pending; however, cooperation between the administration and Dargah management was stressed.

