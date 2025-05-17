Allahabad High Court Delivers Interim Order on Jeth Mela Controversy
The Allahabad High Court rejected the organization of the annual Jeth Mela at Syed Salar Masood Ghazi Dargah due to law and order concerns. Rituals are allowed, and the order emphasizes cooperation between the administration and the Dargah management. The final decision is reserved pending further judgment.
On Saturday, the Allahabad High Court declined permission for the annual Jeth Mela at Syed Salar Masood Ghazi Dargah in Bahraich, following district administration's concerns over law and order.
Despite being a holiday, a special bench issued an interim order after hearing petitions by Waqf number 19 and others, allowing routine rituals at the Dargah.
The administration cited incidents like Pahalgam attack, Sambhal violence, and issues with the amended Waqf Act behind the decision. The final judgment is pending; however, cooperation between the administration and Dargah management was stressed.
