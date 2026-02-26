Left Menu

Court Rebuffs Petition on Kathmandu Protest Tragedy

The Delhi High Court rejected a petition from businessman Rambir Singh Gola, who alleged negligence by the Indian government led to his wife's death during Kathmandu's Gen-Z protests. The court advised pursuing other legal avenues, highlighting the petition's need for factual examination beyond high court jurisdiction.

Court Rebuffs Petition on Kathmandu Protest Tragedy
The Delhi High Court has declined to entertain a petition by businessman Rambir Singh Gola, who accused the central government of negligence resulting in his wife's death in Kathmandu during last year's Gen-Z protests in Nepal.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav emphasized that the petition involved disputed questions of fact that were unsuitable for resolution through the court's writ proceedings. He suggested that Gola pursue other legal options, potentially through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

The petition also sought compensation from the central government and Hyatt hotels, along with a judicial commission to investigate the incident. Gola alleged that Indian authorities failed to evacuate him and his wife from the danger, leaving them vulnerable to a violent attack on their hotel.

