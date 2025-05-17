Meloni Warns of Green Transition Impact on European Industry

In a recent statement, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni cautioned that inflexible green policies could significantly damage Europe's industrial base, particularly in the automotive sector. Her remarks came after a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, where she stressed the need for a careful approach to ecological transition that safeguards economic and social stability.

Meloni painted a stark picture, saying, "In a desert, there is nothing green," highlighting the pitfalls of Europe's current strategies. She advocated for the inclusion of biofuels and hydrogen as central pillars of the EU's green agenda. Criticizing the reliance on external supply chains for electric vehicles, she identified this as a strategic vulnerability for Europe.

Meloni called on the European Commission to revisit key facets of the Green Deal, including emissions calculations across the production cycle of vehicles. Recent legislative decisions have relaxed emissions targets for automakers, allowing flexibility until 2027. Meloni suggested collaborative efforts between Italy and Germany could restore competitive strength to Europe's crucial automotive industry.

