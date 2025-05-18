Tensions Flare as Missiles from Yemen Target Israel

The Israeli military announced on Sunday that it successfully intercepted a missile headed from Yemen towards Israel, a reflection of escalating tensions in the region.

Sirens blared across several Israeli locales, signaling the missile's approach. This attack was attributed to Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis, who profess their actions support Gaza's Palestinian population, despite halting their attacks on U.S. vessels.

In response to these actions, Israel has conducted retaliatory strikes, including a significant operation on May 6, which targeted Yemen's Sanaa airport, resulting in considerable infrastructural damage and loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)