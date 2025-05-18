Tensions Flare as Missiles from Yemen Target Israel
The Israeli military successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, coinciding with sirens echoing throughout Israel. The attacks, claimed by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, are in purported solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Israel has retaliated with strikes, one causing significant damage at Sanaa's airport.
The Israeli military announced on Sunday that it successfully intercepted a missile headed from Yemen towards Israel, a reflection of escalating tensions in the region.
Sirens blared across several Israeli locales, signaling the missile's approach. This attack was attributed to Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis, who profess their actions support Gaza's Palestinian population, despite halting their attacks on U.S. vessels.
In response to these actions, Israel has conducted retaliatory strikes, including a significant operation on May 6, which targeted Yemen's Sanaa airport, resulting in considerable infrastructural damage and loss of life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
