Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Missiles from Yemen Target Israel

The Israeli military successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, coinciding with sirens echoing throughout Israel. The attacks, claimed by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, are in purported solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Israel has retaliated with strikes, one causing significant damage at Sanaa's airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 04:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 04:45 IST
Tensions Flare as Missiles from Yemen Target Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military announced on Sunday that it successfully intercepted a missile headed from Yemen towards Israel, a reflection of escalating tensions in the region.

Sirens blared across several Israeli locales, signaling the missile's approach. This attack was attributed to Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis, who profess their actions support Gaza's Palestinian population, despite halting their attacks on U.S. vessels.

In response to these actions, Israel has conducted retaliatory strikes, including a significant operation on May 6, which targeted Yemen's Sanaa airport, resulting in considerable infrastructural damage and loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025