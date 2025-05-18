Mexican Navy Ship Collision: Dramatic Scenes at Brooklyn Bridge

Saturday night witnessed a Mexican Navy sailing ship crashing into the Brooklyn Bridge, slicing the tops of its masts and resulting in 19 injuries, authorities have reported.

Footage circulating online captured the moment the ship navigated beneath the bridge, which unites Brooklyn and Manhattan, only to see its masts scrape against the historic structure. New York Mayor Eric Adams disclosed that 19 individuals were hurt, with four sustaining serious injuries, all of which occurred onboard the vessel.

In the captured scenes, numerous individuals clad in white sailor attire were seen gripping the ship's crossbeams. As the ship neared, bystanders near the South Street Seaport fled from the scene. Though now a key tourist destination and a pivotal link between Manhattan and Brooklyn, the Brooklyn Bridge has stood since 1883. Meanwhile, the NYPD was still determining the precise cause of the injuries.

