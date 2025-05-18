Left Menu

Mexican Navy Ship Collision: Dramatic Scenes at Brooklyn Bridge

A Mexican Navy sailing ship collided with the Brooklyn Bridge, injuring 19 people. The ship's masts were damaged in the incident that occurred as it passed underneath the iconic bridge. Videos showed sailors hanging onto crossbeams, and bystanders fleeing. Four injuries were serious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 08:32 IST
Mexican Navy Ship Collision: Dramatic Scenes at Brooklyn Bridge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saturday night witnessed a Mexican Navy sailing ship crashing into the Brooklyn Bridge, slicing the tops of its masts and resulting in 19 injuries, authorities have reported.

Footage circulating online captured the moment the ship navigated beneath the bridge, which unites Brooklyn and Manhattan, only to see its masts scrape against the historic structure. New York Mayor Eric Adams disclosed that 19 individuals were hurt, with four sustaining serious injuries, all of which occurred onboard the vessel.

In the captured scenes, numerous individuals clad in white sailor attire were seen gripping the ship's crossbeams. As the ship neared, bystanders near the South Street Seaport fled from the scene. Though now a key tourist destination and a pivotal link between Manhattan and Brooklyn, the Brooklyn Bridge has stood since 1883. Meanwhile, the NYPD was still determining the precise cause of the injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025