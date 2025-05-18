Terror Strikes: Fertility Clinic Explosion Rocks Palm Springs

An explosion in Palm Springs, California, believed to be an act of terrorism, damaged a fertility clinic on Saturday. One person was killed and four others injured, prompting an FBI investigation into the incident.

The explosion, characterized by the FBI as intentional, took place in the affluent area of Palm Springs, known for its resorts and celebrity residents. Federal and local authorities, including bomb technicians and ATF agents, have been dispatched to the scene.

While the identity of the deceased remains unconfirmed, preliminary investigations suggest the explosion may have been a deliberate car explosion. Despite significant damage, the clinic's IVF lab remains intact. "Thank God today happened to be a day that we have no patients," commented Dr. Maher Abdallah, who oversees the clinic.

(With inputs from agencies.)