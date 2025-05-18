Daring Heist Crew Brought Down in Police Encounter
A notorious criminal named Santosh, involved in a heist of Rs 4 crore worth of goods, died following a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred near Kakoda village as Santosh and his gang attempted to rob a trailer. The gang had been targeting transport vehicles carrying valuable goods.
In a dramatic turn of events, a notorious gangster involved in a high-profile heist of Rs 4 crore worth of goods was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district. The encounter took place near Kakoda village on NH-2 late Sunday night.
The criminal, identified as Santosh alias Raju, 38, from Jaunpur district, was fatally wounded during a shootout with the Kokhraj police. He had been part of a gang that ambushed a trailer truck carrying 32 tonnes of copper wires, ultimately shooting the driver, 40-year-old Sanwarmal Meena, and looting the goods.
Santosh's gang had previously targeted vehicles transporting valuable goods such as iron rods and fuel across various cities. Police continue to pursue Santosh's accomplices, with a case registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Several items, including a trailer truck and a country-made pistol, were retrieved from the scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
