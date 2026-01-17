Left Menu

Daring Heist in Delhi: Thieves Strike During Wedding!

A residence in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh was burgled, with items worth Rs 1 crore stolen while the family attended a wedding. The theft included jewellery among other possessions. Delhi police have launched an inquiry, examining CCTV footage, questioning neighbors, and exploring various investigative angles.

Updated: 17-01-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A residence in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh has been burglarized, with thieves making off with valuables worth Rs 1 crore, according to police reports on Saturday. The incident occurred while the family was away at a wedding.

Upon returning Friday night, the family discovered their home had been ransacked, officials stated. The burglars stole jewellery and various other treasured items, all amounting to a staggering Rs 1 crore.

The police have registered a theft FIR and have assembled multiple teams to track down the perpetrators. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from around the locality, questioning neighbors and security personnel, and examining both technical and local intelligence as they delve into every investigative angle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

