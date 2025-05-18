Man Jailed for Life in Shocking Starvation Death of Wife

In a chilling case of domestic cruelty, a local court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for starving his wife to death in 2021. The judgement was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Gyanendra Tripathi.

The convicted individual, Manoj, a resident of Kareli village, faced charges after it was discovered he had kept his wife, Mamta, confined without food and water in a locked room for an entire week due to a dispute between the couple.

The grim reality emerged when neighbors alerted police about a foul odor from the house. Upon investigation, authorities found Mamta's decomposed body under a bed, wrapped in a blanket. A case was filed by Mamta's father, leading to the severe sentencing, along with a Rs 10,000 fine.

(With inputs from agencies.)