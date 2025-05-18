Left Menu

Man Jailed for Life in Shocking Starvation Death of Wife

In a grim case from Kareli village, Manoj was sentenced to life imprisonment for the starvation death of his wife, Mamta, in 2021. Locked without sustenance for a week, Mamta's suffering ended when police discovered her decomposed body. A fine and severe sentence underscore the judgement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 18-05-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 13:45 IST
In a chilling case of domestic cruelty, a local court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for starving his wife to death in 2021. The judgement was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Gyanendra Tripathi.

The convicted individual, Manoj, a resident of Kareli village, faced charges after it was discovered he had kept his wife, Mamta, confined without food and water in a locked room for an entire week due to a dispute between the couple.

The grim reality emerged when neighbors alerted police about a foul odor from the house. Upon investigation, authorities found Mamta's decomposed body under a bed, wrapped in a blanket. A case was filed by Mamta's father, leading to the severe sentencing, along with a Rs 10,000 fine.

