Teen Tragedy Strikes Over Music Dispute

An 18-year-old, Bheem Sen, was fatally stabbed after a dispute over music at an event in northwest Delhi. He succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. Police have apprehended four juveniles in connection with the attack and are investigating further to recover the weapon and identify other possible suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 15:43 IST
In a tragic incident on Saturday, 18-year-old Bheem Sen lost his life following a stabbing incident in northwest Delhi, reportedly sparked by an argument over music at a local event. The altercation escalated with Sen sustaining fatal wounds, leading to his death at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, officials stated.

The conflict began the previous day when Sen and a group of boys had a minor disagreement. In an apparent retaliatory act, the group allegedly attacked him the next day with a knife. Despite medical attempts, he could not be saved, officials confirmed.

The police have apprehended four juveniles connected to the case and initiated an investigation to locate the weapon and further understand the sequence of events. Authorities continue to probe if more individuals were involved, underlining efforts to bring justice to the victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

