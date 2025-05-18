BJP Leader Calls for Action Against Bangladeshi Infiltration in Jharkhand

Senior BJP leader and former Jharkhand chief minister, Champai Soren, has called upon the Hemant Soren-led government to create a special task force aimed at identifying and deporting Bangladeshi infiltrators from the state.

Soren expressed concern that the demographic composition of Jharkhand is undergoing rapid change due to Bangladeshi infiltration, posing a threat to the existence of tribal communities. He thanked the central government for its efforts against illegal immigration but urged the state to take further action.

Highlighting incidents of gender-based violence, Soren criticized the state government's handling of such cases, suggesting that it inadvertently supports wrongdoers. He also recommended that tribals converting to other religions be excluded from reservation benefits meant for Scheduled Tribes.

(With inputs from agencies.)