Left Menu

BJP Leader Calls for Action Against Bangladeshi Infiltration in Jharkhand

Senior BJP leader Champai Soren urged the Jharkhand government to set up a task force to identify and deport Bangladeshi infiltrators. He claimed that unchecked infiltration is altering the state's demography and depriving tribal communities of their rights. He also criticized the state government for failing to protect women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-05-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 15:59 IST
BJP Leader Calls for Action Against Bangladeshi Infiltration in Jharkhand
Champai Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader and former Jharkhand chief minister, Champai Soren, has called upon the Hemant Soren-led government to create a special task force aimed at identifying and deporting Bangladeshi infiltrators from the state.

Soren expressed concern that the demographic composition of Jharkhand is undergoing rapid change due to Bangladeshi infiltration, posing a threat to the existence of tribal communities. He thanked the central government for its efforts against illegal immigration but urged the state to take further action.

Highlighting incidents of gender-based violence, Soren criticized the state government's handling of such cases, suggesting that it inadvertently supports wrongdoers. He also recommended that tribals converting to other religions be excluded from reservation benefits meant for Scheduled Tribes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025