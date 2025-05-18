Left Menu

Deadly Suicide Bombing in Mogadishu Targets Military Recruits

At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured in a suicide bombing at the Damanyo military base in Mogadishu, Somalia. The attack targeted young recruits queuing for registration. The bombing follows recent militant violence, exacerbating security challenges in the volatile region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 16:19 IST
Deadly Suicide Bombing in Mogadishu Targets Military Recruits

In a tragic turn of events, a suicide bomber claimed the lives of at least 10 individuals and left dozens more injured at Mogadishu's Damanyo military base on Sunday. The victims were among young recruits gathered at the base for registration, witnesses reported.

The attack unfolded swiftly as a man alighted from a speeding tuk-tuk, dashed into the line of teenagers, and detonated explosives. Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of chaos, with abandoned shoes marking the blast's aftermath. Medical staff confirmed receiving 30 injured individuals, six of whom succumbed to their injuries immediately.

This incident echoes past attacks, such as the 2023 bombing at Jale Siyad base, and comes on the heels of the assassination of a military commander, amidst rising concerns of al-Shabaab infiltration into government forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

