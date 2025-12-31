Russia's defense ministry has unveiled video footage, alleging a Ukrainian drone attack on a presidential residence in the Novgorod region. This public display aims to challenge Kyiv's steadfast denials of such an incident.

Moscow accuses Ukraine of launching 91 drones from the Sumy and Chernihiv regions in a purportedly 'thoroughly planned' attack, which it claims was intercepted by Russian air defenses without causing any damage.

However, Kyiv, backed by skepticism from Western nations, refutes these claims, insisting the allegations are fabricated to obstruct progress in peace talks aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)