Drone Drama: Russia vs. Ukraine in Alleged Presidential Attack

Russia released footage claiming Ukraine attempted a drone attack on a presidential residence, which Kyiv denies. Moscow accused Ukraine of sending 91 drones, none of which caused harm. Ukrainian officials assert the allegations are fabricated to hinder peace talks. Western countries remain skeptical of Russia's claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's defense ministry has unveiled video footage, alleging a Ukrainian drone attack on a presidential residence in the Novgorod region. This public display aims to challenge Kyiv's steadfast denials of such an incident.

Moscow accuses Ukraine of launching 91 drones from the Sumy and Chernihiv regions in a purportedly 'thoroughly planned' attack, which it claims was intercepted by Russian air defenses without causing any damage.

However, Kyiv, backed by skepticism from Western nations, refutes these claims, insisting the allegations are fabricated to obstruct progress in peace talks aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

