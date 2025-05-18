Manhunt in Bielefeld: Police Search for Suspect in Bar Attack
German police are on the hunt for a suspect who attacked at least five people with a sharp object outside a Bielefeld bar, leaving three seriously injured. Knives were recovered at the scene, and authorities have set up a witness hotline for video and photo uploads. The public is urged to stay cautious.
- Country:
- Germany
In Bielefeld, German authorities are actively pursuing a suspect responsible for a brutal attack that left at least five individuals injured in the city's western region early Sunday.
The attacker indiscriminately targeted revelers outside a central bar with a sharp object, inflicting serious injuries on three of them before fleeing the crime scene.
Bielefeld police have recovered multiple knives from the location and initiated a witness hotline, urging the public to submit any visual evidence relating to the event. Officials have warned citizens to avoid confrontations with the suspect, who is considered armed and hazardous.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bielefeld
- attack
- suspect
- German police
- bar
- knives
- emergency
- witness hotline
- injured
- public safety
ALSO READ
Farmers Lead Emergency Kisan Panchayat Amid Political Tensions
Drone Attack Sparks Emergency in Russian Port City
Candidates found indulging in unfair means before, during, or after NEET-UG to be debarred for 3 years: MoE sources.
Drone Attack Rocks Novorossiysk: State of Emergency Declared
Jalukbari Election: A Test Run for Assam's Chief Minister