Manhunt in Bielefeld: Police Search for Suspect in Bar Attack

German police are on the hunt for a suspect who attacked at least five people with a sharp object outside a Bielefeld bar, leaving three seriously injured. Knives were recovered at the scene, and authorities have set up a witness hotline for video and photo uploads. The public is urged to stay cautious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

In Bielefeld, German authorities are actively pursuing a suspect responsible for a brutal attack that left at least five individuals injured in the city's western region early Sunday.

The attacker indiscriminately targeted revelers outside a central bar with a sharp object, inflicting serious injuries on three of them before fleeing the crime scene.

Bielefeld police have recovered multiple knives from the location and initiated a witness hotline, urging the public to submit any visual evidence relating to the event. Officials have warned citizens to avoid confrontations with the suspect, who is considered armed and hazardous.

