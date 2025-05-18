Manhunt in Bielefeld: Police Search for Suspect in Bar Attack

In Bielefeld, German authorities are actively pursuing a suspect responsible for a brutal attack that left at least five individuals injured in the city's western region early Sunday.

The attacker indiscriminately targeted revelers outside a central bar with a sharp object, inflicting serious injuries on three of them before fleeing the crime scene.

Bielefeld police have recovered multiple knives from the location and initiated a witness hotline, urging the public to submit any visual evidence relating to the event. Officials have warned citizens to avoid confrontations with the suspect, who is considered armed and hazardous.

(With inputs from agencies.)