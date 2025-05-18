Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Woman Found in Suitcase Sparks Investigation

A woman was found dead inside a suitcase at her home in Tilhar, as her family initially claimed suicide. Her husband said she hanged herself and concealed her body due to fear, but police suspicions arose due to inconsistencies. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:35 IST
Authorities have launched an investigation after a woman's body was discovered inside a suitcase at her residence in Tilhar on Sunday. Initially, her family, including her husband, alleged that she had died by suicide.

The husband, Ashok Kumar, claimed his 32-year-old wife, Savita, hanged herself with a scarf. However, in a bid to shield himself from police action, he allegedly concealed her body in a suitcase, as corroborated by their children.

Despite these assertions, the police found the act of hiding her body suspicious, prompting further investigation. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, with officials stating that legal action will follow if any foul play is detected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

