Mystery Unfolds: Woman Found in Suitcase Sparks Investigation

Authorities have launched an investigation after a woman's body was discovered inside a suitcase at her residence in Tilhar on Sunday. Initially, her family, including her husband, alleged that she had died by suicide.

The husband, Ashok Kumar, claimed his 32-year-old wife, Savita, hanged herself with a scarf. However, in a bid to shield himself from police action, he allegedly concealed her body in a suitcase, as corroborated by their children.

Despite these assertions, the police found the act of hiding her body suspicious, prompting further investigation. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, with officials stating that legal action will follow if any foul play is detected.

(With inputs from agencies.)