On the brink of global diplomatic discussions, Russia executed its most significant drone offensive on Ukraine, vaporizing homes and resulting in casualties, including the death of a woman. This attack sets the stage for the upcoming ceasefire dialogue between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, striving to mend ties with the U.S. after February's troubled White House visit, convened with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Rome amid the inauguration of Pope Leo. The discussion centered on diplomacy and the immediate need for an unconditional ceasefire.

Despite intense efforts, Ukraine and Russia's face-to-face talks failed to reach a truce, focusing instead on prisoner releases. Following air raid alerts, Ukraine experienced unprecedented drone assaults, more severe than any previous occurrences. Global leaders remain engaged, backing sanctions against Russia unless a ceasefire is achieved.

