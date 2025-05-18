Tragic Weekend in Macon: Four Lives Lost in Shootings

In a tragic weekend in Macon, Georgia, four people lost their lives to gun violence, with shootings occurring within 48 hours. A violent incident at the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill resulted in the deaths of three men early Sunday morning.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victims were identified as Jedarrius Meadows Jr, Javonta Faulks, and Javarsia Meadows. Meanwhile, a separate shooting at a graduation party on a residential block escalated the weekend's tragic toll, with 25-year-old Jaurice Markel Haywood losing his life.

The Bibb County coroner confirmed the identities of all victims. Deputies continue to investigate, seeking leads in both cases. Macon-Bibb County, home to just under 160,000 residents, grapples with the harsh reality of these fatal events.

(With inputs from agencies.)