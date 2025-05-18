Tragic Weekend in Macon: Four Lives Lost in Shootings
In central Georgia, four individuals were fatally shot over a weekend. A bar shooting in Macon resulted in three deaths, while another shooting at a graduation party claimed one life. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating, with no arrests reported. Two other men were injured.
- Country:
- United States
In a tragic weekend in Macon, Georgia, four people lost their lives to gun violence, with shootings occurring within 48 hours. A violent incident at the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill resulted in the deaths of three men early Sunday morning.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victims were identified as Jedarrius Meadows Jr, Javonta Faulks, and Javarsia Meadows. Meanwhile, a separate shooting at a graduation party on a residential block escalated the weekend's tragic toll, with 25-year-old Jaurice Markel Haywood losing his life.
The Bibb County coroner confirmed the identities of all victims. Deputies continue to investigate, seeking leads in both cases. Macon-Bibb County, home to just under 160,000 residents, grapples with the harsh reality of these fatal events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Macon
- Georgia
- shooting
- violence
- fatalities
- Bibb County
- coroner
- victims
- sheriff's office
- investigation
ALSO READ
Tragic Rabies Fatalities Despite Vaccinations: A Growing Concern
Surge in Anti-Naxal Operations: Multiple Fatalities Highlight Tensions in India's Conflict Zones
Rising Tiger Threat in Maharashtra: Forest Fatalities Surge
Tragic Outcomes: Fatalities Linked to Hair Transplant Procedure
Tragedy Strikes on Everest: First Fatalities of the Season