Outcry Over Professor's Arrest At Ashoka University

The arrest of Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad for his online posts on Operation Sindoor has sparked widespread condemnation. They claim his detention is an attack on free speech and plan legal action. Many academicians and political figures have voiced their support for Mahmudabad's immediate release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:54 IST
The arrest of Ashoka University associate professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad has ignited a storm of condemnation from opposition leaders and academic circles. The professor was detained over social media posts related to Operation Sindoor, sparking allegations of an attack on free speech and academic freedom.

Prominent figures like TMC MP Mahua Moitra and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi have criticized the Haryana government's actions, promising legal recourse against what they perceive as an unjust arrest. Moitra took to social media, expressing outrage and the intention to challenge the decision in court.

The academic community, including Ashoka University's Faculty Association and the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association, has demanded Mahmudabad's immediate release, condemning the charges as baseless. They argue that his comments were neither anti-national nor misogynistic, spotlighting larger concerns about freedom of expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

