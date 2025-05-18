Left Menu

Land Dispute Chaos: 21 Arrested After Violent Confrontation in Mumbai

Authorities have detained 21 individuals following a violent altercation involving firearms, stones, and sticks over a land dispute in central Mumbai. The confrontation led to a security guard being injured. Police have charged the suspects with rioting, attempted murder, and assault, and further investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 18-05-2025 22:52 IST
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, 21 individuals have been arrested after a violent altercation erupted over a land dispute in central Mumbai, according to police officials.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in the Agripada area, where security guards of a private company were targeted with stones, sticks, and chili spray. Notably, one of the attackers allegedly fired a 'single-bore' rifle at the guards.

Authorities have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for charges including rioting, attempt to murder, and assault, in addition to the Arms Act. The police emphasize that further investigations are in progress to uncover more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

