Academic Freedom Under Siege: The Arrest of Professor Mahmudabad

The academic community at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Ashoka University has strongly condemned the recent arrest of Dr. Ali Khan Mahmudabad, an associate professor at Ashoka University. Accused of endangering the nation's sovereignty and integrity through his social media activity, Mahmudabad's arrest has raised significant concerns about academic freedom and freedom of speech.

Dr. Mahmudabad was detained following comments he made that critics argue were misunderstood exercises of his fundamental rights. Both JNU and Ashoka faculty associations have decried the arrest as baseless, with the former calling the move a result of political interference and the latter criticizing the deprivation of his basic rights during detainment.

Mahmudabad, an expert in political science with a diverse scholarly portfolio, is known for his advocacy for justice and pluralism, upheld through his work. Academic bodies are demanding his immediate release, arguing the charges are unfounded and politically motivated, highlighting the need to protect democratic discourse in educational institutions.

