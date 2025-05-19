India-Pakistan Relations: A Tense Diplomatic Briefing

In a crucial development, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to provide a comprehensive briefing to a parliamentary committee on the ongoing India-Pakistan military tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The briefing, scheduled for 4 pm on Monday, coincides with recent military operations and escalating diplomatic strains between the neighboring nations.

Amid these events, India and Pakistan agreed to cease military actions on May 10. Misri's briefing will outline current foreign policy dynamics and highlight India's firm stance on counter-terrorism efforts.

