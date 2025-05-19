India-Pakistan Relations: A Tense Diplomatic Briefing
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to brief a parliamentary committee about the India-Pakistan military conflict post-Pahalgam terror attack. Scheduled for Monday at 4 pm, the briefing will cover Operation Sindoor and its aftermath. Misri's engagement aims to update on foreign policy and India’s counter-terrorism stance.
In a crucial development, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to provide a comprehensive briefing to a parliamentary committee on the ongoing India-Pakistan military tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.
The briefing, scheduled for 4 pm on Monday, coincides with recent military operations and escalating diplomatic strains between the neighboring nations.
Amid these events, India and Pakistan agreed to cease military actions on May 10. Misri's briefing will outline current foreign policy dynamics and highlight India's firm stance on counter-terrorism efforts.
