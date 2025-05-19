Cybersecurity Breach Exposes UK Legal Aid Applicants' Data

The UK's Legal Aid Agency has been the victim of a significant cyber attack, resulting in unauthorized access to a large amount of personal data from individuals who applied for legal aid online since 2010.

In a statement released on Monday, the government revealed that the attack, initially detected on May 16, was found to be more extensive than initially thought. The information accessed includes sensitive details of legal aid applicants.

Authorities are now focused on assessing the full impact of this breach, as well as cooperating with cybersecurity experts to mitigate any potential risks. The incident raises serious questions about data security measures within government agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)