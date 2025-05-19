Left Menu

Cybersecurity Breach Exposes UK Legal Aid Applicants' Data

The UK's Legal Aid Agency reported a cyber attack exposing personal data of legal aid applicants. The breach, discovered to be extensive, allowed a group to access and download data from applications dating back to 2010. Authorities are assessing the severity and potential impact of this breach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:57 IST
Cybersecurity Breach Exposes UK Legal Aid Applicants' Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's Legal Aid Agency has been the victim of a significant cyber attack, resulting in unauthorized access to a large amount of personal data from individuals who applied for legal aid online since 2010.

In a statement released on Monday, the government revealed that the attack, initially detected on May 16, was found to be more extensive than initially thought. The information accessed includes sensitive details of legal aid applicants.

Authorities are now focused on assessing the full impact of this breach, as well as cooperating with cybersecurity experts to mitigate any potential risks. The incident raises serious questions about data security measures within government agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025