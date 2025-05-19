Britain and EU Forge Path for Youth Mobility

In a significant development, Britain and the European Union have agreed to a 'balanced youth experience' scheme, aimed at easing the mobility of young people across the continent. This agreement, revealed in a document obtained by Reuters, signifies a promising step towards strengthening ties post-Brexit.

The new initiative will enable young individuals from Britain and the EU to work, study, volunteer, or travel in each other's countries for a limited period. This move is seen as an effort to rekindle a sense of unity and cooperation between the two entities.

The proposal is part of a broader strategy to reset relations between Britain and the EU and is set to be officially announced on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)