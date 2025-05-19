Espionage Crackdown: Punjab Police Arrests Two for Sharing Military Secrets

The Punjab Police have detained two individuals on allegations of passing sensitive military information to Pakistan's ISI, according to an announcement made on Monday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed that a counter-espionage operation led to the arrest of Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh. The suspects were reportedly engaged in leaking information on troop movements and strategic locations as part of #OperationSindoor.

Key forensic evidence supports the accusation, and further investigation is underway. A case has been filed under the Official Secrets Act at Gurdaspur's Dorangala police station, with more developments expected as inquiries progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)