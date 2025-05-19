Left Menu

Espionage Crackdown: Punjab Police Arrests Two for Sharing Military Secrets

The Punjab Police have arrested Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh for allegedly sharing sensitive military information with Pakistan's ISI. The arrests were made during a counter-espionage operation in Gurdaspur. Key evidence, including forensic data from mobile phones, points to their involvement in leaking classified military details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:32 IST
Espionage Crackdown: Punjab Police Arrests Two for Sharing Military Secrets
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police have detained two individuals on allegations of passing sensitive military information to Pakistan's ISI, according to an announcement made on Monday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed that a counter-espionage operation led to the arrest of Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh. The suspects were reportedly engaged in leaking information on troop movements and strategic locations as part of #OperationSindoor.

Key forensic evidence supports the accusation, and further investigation is underway. A case has been filed under the Official Secrets Act at Gurdaspur's Dorangala police station, with more developments expected as inquiries progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025