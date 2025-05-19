Left Menu

Fatal Family Feud Erupts in Pakistan: Six Dead

A violent altercation between two families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, led to six deaths, including three women, in a domestic dispute. The conflict took place in Peshawar's Khattako Bridge area. Police and rescue teams responded promptly, and investigations are ongoing to track down those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:24 IST
A violent clash between two families turned fatal, resulting in six deaths, in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The incident at Khattako Bridge, Peshawar, began as a family disagreement that escalated into open gunfire. Rescue 1122's spokesperson Bilal Faizi confirmed the casualties, which include three women.

Police and rescue teams responded swiftly, securing the area and elevating security measures. Investigations are underway to apprehend the individuals involved.

