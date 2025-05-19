Fatal Family Feud Erupts in Pakistan: Six Dead

A violent clash between two families turned fatal, resulting in six deaths, in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The incident at Khattako Bridge, Peshawar, began as a family disagreement that escalated into open gunfire. Rescue 1122's spokesperson Bilal Faizi confirmed the casualties, which include three women.

Police and rescue teams responded swiftly, securing the area and elevating security measures. Investigations are underway to apprehend the individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)