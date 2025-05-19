Left Menu

High Court Upholds Shahi Jama Masjid Survey amidst Legal Controversy

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a plea against the civil court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in a dispute over religious site access. Despite protests, the court maintained the survey's legality, citing the site's protected monument status under the 1958 Act and dismissed revisionist claims.

The Allahabad High Court has rejected the Masjid committee's plea challenging the survey ordered by a Sambhal court concerning the Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar Temple dispute. The civil court's direction for the survey was deemed maintainable.

The mosque committee had contested the November 19, 2024 order mandating a survey of the Mughal-era mosque, which took place on the same day. Another survey on November 24 was labeled illegal by the committee, although the court found the surveys justified.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal reviewed the arguments, focusing on right of access to a protected monument, dismissing the committee's references to historical decrees as insufficient to bar the current suit under the Act of 1958. The high court emphasized the survey's necessity without impinging on worship practices.

