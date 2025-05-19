High Court Upholds Shahi Jama Masjid Survey amidst Legal Controversy

The Allahabad High Court has rejected the Masjid committee's plea challenging the survey ordered by a Sambhal court concerning the Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar Temple dispute. The civil court's direction for the survey was deemed maintainable.

The mosque committee had contested the November 19, 2024 order mandating a survey of the Mughal-era mosque, which took place on the same day. Another survey on November 24 was labeled illegal by the committee, although the court found the surveys justified.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal reviewed the arguments, focusing on right of access to a protected monument, dismissing the committee's references to historical decrees as insufficient to bar the current suit under the Act of 1958. The high court emphasized the survey's necessity without impinging on worship practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)