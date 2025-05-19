New Diplomatic Horizons: Honduras Opens Embassy in India
Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina Garcia visited India, marking a significant step in enhancing Indo-Honduran relations. During his official visit, discussions spanned political cooperation, trade, cultural exchange, and partnerships in health and digital sectors. The visit also celebrated the inauguration of Honduras' new embassy in New Delhi.
In a significant diplomatic gesture, Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina Garcia visited India from May 15 to May 18, underscoring New Delhi's growing engagement with Latin America and the Caribbean.
The visit coincided with the inauguration of Honduras' new embassy in New Delhi, which is set to bolster bilateral relations and serve as a conduit for cooperation in diverse fields, including trade, health, and cultural exchanges.
Reina Garcia and his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar, engaged in comprehensive discussions, assessing opportunities for collaboration in areas such as digital innovation, disaster response, and energy, and exchanged views on pressing global and regional issues.
