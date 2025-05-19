Left Menu

Spain Cracks Down on Airbnb: Over 65,000 Listings Removed

Spain's Consumer Rights Ministry ordered Airbnb to remove over 65,000 listings for regulatory violations. Spain's housing crisis has led to government measures against short-term rentals, with public protests against rising rental costs in major cities. The ministry's court-backed order aims to regulate the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:59 IST
Spain Cracks Down on Airbnb: Over 65,000 Listings Removed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's Consumer Rights Ministry has initiated a significant action against short-term rental giant Airbnb, ordering the platform to remove over 65,000 listings that allegedly violated regulations. Authorities cited missing license numbers and owner identification as primary reasons for the crackdown announced on Monday.

The country is grappling with a severe housing affordability crisis, prompting government intervention. Many Spaniards attribute rising housing and rental costs to the proliferation of holiday rentals on platforms like Airbnb, especially in tourist-heavy cities such as Madrid and Barcelona. Public protests have echoed the frustration over these trends.

Barcelona has already announced its plans to phase out 10,000 apartments licensed for short-term rentals by 2028. The order, backed by Madrid's high court, affects listings across various regions, including Andalusia and Catalonia. There's been no immediate response from Airbnb regarding the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025