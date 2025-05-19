Spain Cracks Down on Airbnb: Over 65,000 Listings Removed
Spain's Consumer Rights Ministry ordered Airbnb to remove over 65,000 listings for regulatory violations. Spain's housing crisis has led to government measures against short-term rentals, with public protests against rising rental costs in major cities. The ministry's court-backed order aims to regulate the market.
- Country:
- Spain
Spain's Consumer Rights Ministry has initiated a significant action against short-term rental giant Airbnb, ordering the platform to remove over 65,000 listings that allegedly violated regulations. Authorities cited missing license numbers and owner identification as primary reasons for the crackdown announced on Monday.
The country is grappling with a severe housing affordability crisis, prompting government intervention. Many Spaniards attribute rising housing and rental costs to the proliferation of holiday rentals on platforms like Airbnb, especially in tourist-heavy cities such as Madrid and Barcelona. Public protests have echoed the frustration over these trends.
Barcelona has already announced its plans to phase out 10,000 apartments licensed for short-term rentals by 2028. The order, backed by Madrid's high court, affects listings across various regions, including Andalusia and Catalonia. There's been no immediate response from Airbnb regarding the order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Raphinha and López Ignite Barcelona's Comeback at Valladolid
Champions Clash: Inter Milan and Barcelona Battle in Semifinals
Robert Lewandowski's Triumphant Return to Fortify Barcelona's Attack
Lewandowski's Comeback Sparks Barcelona's Hope in Champions League
Barcelona's Triple Crown Dream Shattered by Inter Milan