Spain Cracks Down on Airbnb: Over 65,000 Listings Removed

Spain's Consumer Rights Ministry has initiated a significant action against short-term rental giant Airbnb, ordering the platform to remove over 65,000 listings that allegedly violated regulations. Authorities cited missing license numbers and owner identification as primary reasons for the crackdown announced on Monday.

The country is grappling with a severe housing affordability crisis, prompting government intervention. Many Spaniards attribute rising housing and rental costs to the proliferation of holiday rentals on platforms like Airbnb, especially in tourist-heavy cities such as Madrid and Barcelona. Public protests have echoed the frustration over these trends.

Barcelona has already announced its plans to phase out 10,000 apartments licensed for short-term rentals by 2028. The order, backed by Madrid's high court, affects listings across various regions, including Andalusia and Catalonia. There's been no immediate response from Airbnb regarding the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)