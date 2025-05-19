Tragic Loss: ASI Takes Own Life Amid Mental Health Struggles
Assistant Sub-Inspector Lalit Sirohi of Delhi Police died after allegedly shooting himself with a government-issued pistol, reportedly due to depression. The incident occurred in east Delhi. Sirohi's wife discovered his body upon returning from dropping their children at school. A forensic examination is underway.
The Delhi Police community mourns the tragic loss of Assistant Sub-Inspector Lalit Sirohi, who died after allegedly shooting himself with his government-issued pistol in East Delhi.
Authorities suspect depression, from which Sirohi reportedly suffered for the past two to three years, played a significant role in this unfortunate incident.
His wife discovered Sirohi in their GD Colony home, and he was later declared dead at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. A forensic examination of the scene is currently ongoing as police continue to investigate.
