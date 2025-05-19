Left Menu

Tragic Loss: ASI Takes Own Life Amid Mental Health Struggles

Assistant Sub-Inspector Lalit Sirohi of Delhi Police died after allegedly shooting himself with a government-issued pistol, reportedly due to depression. The incident occurred in east Delhi. Sirohi's wife discovered his body upon returning from dropping their children at school. A forensic examination is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:08 IST
  • India

The Delhi Police community mourns the tragic loss of Assistant Sub-Inspector Lalit Sirohi, who died after allegedly shooting himself with his government-issued pistol in East Delhi.

Authorities suspect depression, from which Sirohi reportedly suffered for the past two to three years, played a significant role in this unfortunate incident.

His wife discovered Sirohi in their GD Colony home, and he was later declared dead at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. A forensic examination of the scene is currently ongoing as police continue to investigate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

