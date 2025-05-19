Tragic Loss: ASI Takes Own Life Amid Mental Health Struggles

The Delhi Police community mourns the tragic loss of Assistant Sub-Inspector Lalit Sirohi, who died after allegedly shooting himself with his government-issued pistol in East Delhi.

Authorities suspect depression, from which Sirohi reportedly suffered for the past two to three years, played a significant role in this unfortunate incident.

His wife discovered Sirohi in their GD Colony home, and he was later declared dead at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. A forensic examination of the scene is currently ongoing as police continue to investigate.

(With inputs from agencies.)