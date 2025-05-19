National Security Concerns Trigger Revocation of Celebi's Clearance
The Delhi High Court is hearing pleas from Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and another firm contesting the revocation of their security clearance by BCAS. The Center cites national security concerns following Turkey's support for Pakistan as the reason, a decision challenged by the firms' legal representatives.
The Centre has opposed pleas from Turkish firm Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and another company in the Delhi High Court, following the revocation of their security clearance by BCAS.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted national security considerations as the basis for the decision, noting that the ongoing situation posed potential threats.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued against the revocation, suggesting it stemmed from public perception linked to the firm's Turkish connections. The court has deferred the matter for further hearing.
